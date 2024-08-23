M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.81), with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.73).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
M Winkworth Trading Down 2.9 %
M Winkworth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
