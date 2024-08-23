Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 2.8%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.45. 645,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,569,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,415 shares of company stock worth $4,712,039 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

