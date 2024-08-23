Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.41

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 4769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
