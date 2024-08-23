MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0109

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.85 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
