Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.10. Marchex shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 9,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

