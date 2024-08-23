Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 140,537 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,638,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.39. 6,922,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

