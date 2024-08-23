Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.30 and last traded at $119.36. 72,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 663,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after buying an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

