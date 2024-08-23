McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $560.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.87. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

