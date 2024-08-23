MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

