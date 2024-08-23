Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 875,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
