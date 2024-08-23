Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 2.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 3,485,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,230,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.