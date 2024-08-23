Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 2.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 3,485,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,230,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.
The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.