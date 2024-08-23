MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,063.75.

MELI opened at $1,988.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,029.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,724.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,639.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

