Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 231,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,094,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

In other news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at $799,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,320 shares of company stock worth $277,931. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.