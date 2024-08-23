Meritas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.80. 2,029,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,796,713. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

