Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $218.79 million and $69,342.71 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20059317 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $47,463.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

