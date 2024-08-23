Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $175.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $103.86. Approximately 8,232,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,232,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

