MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Down 5.7%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

