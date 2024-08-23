MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.94.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.