MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.4 %
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.