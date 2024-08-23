MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $364.00

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.63), with a volume of 58042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.61).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,875.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.13.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

