Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Mina has a total market cap of $582.19 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,181,651,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,234,996 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,483,478.8400393 with 1,147,934,837.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4771029 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $13,503,250.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

