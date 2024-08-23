Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Minor International Public Price Performance
Minor International Public stock remained flat at $21.77 during midday trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.
About Minor International Public
