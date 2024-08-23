Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,720,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 454,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -344.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

