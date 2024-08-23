Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month High at $430.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.54), with a volume of 670992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.29).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW
Molten Ventures Price Performance
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.