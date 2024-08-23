Monero Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $76.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $166.85 or 0.00269713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,860.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00574455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00040574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

