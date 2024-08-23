Monero (XMR) Tops One Day Volume of $79.86 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $79.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $172.64 or 0.00267176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,615.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00568885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00103057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00073674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.