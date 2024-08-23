Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Up 0.7%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42. 85,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 25,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of C$36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

