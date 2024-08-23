MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $516.60. 5,098,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.01 and a 200 day moving average of $483.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

