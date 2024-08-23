MontVue Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,499 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $599,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.17. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

