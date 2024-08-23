MontVue Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $12.01 on Friday, reaching $566.17. 928,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.17 and a 200-day moving average of $537.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

