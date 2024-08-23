Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

