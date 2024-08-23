Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.72

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.72 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 6367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$660.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,872,773. Company insiders own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

