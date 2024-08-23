MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 0.8% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

