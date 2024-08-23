Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Tops $0.0001

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $142.28 million and $7.32 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004606 USD and is up 11.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,397,207.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

