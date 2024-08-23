My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.42. 3,760,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,024,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a market cap of $459.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

