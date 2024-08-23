My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,697 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,725,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 305,141 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of IFRA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 141,294 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
