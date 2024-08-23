My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,659 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,134,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,465,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MMC traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.86. 296,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,096. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.