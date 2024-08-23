Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group cut their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $124.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $529,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $545,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,891 shares of company stock worth $11,136,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

