National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$116.42.

NA stock opened at C$119.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$119.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

