National Bankshares Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.77.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$60.98. 2,429,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$61.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.66.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3092199 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $1,919,594. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

