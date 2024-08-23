National Bankshares Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.25.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.55. 209,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.48. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$60.37.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2312668 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

