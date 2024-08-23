Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 59,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 167,168 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.91.

The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 726,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.95.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.