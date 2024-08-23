NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.79 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $325.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00007489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,206,887,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,560,509 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

