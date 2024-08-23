Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $433.33 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $433.33 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,596.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.96 or 0.00576265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00105262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00274479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,506,065,543 coins and its circulating supply is 44,798,806,845 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

