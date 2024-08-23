Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.32.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.57 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

