New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ES traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 759,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.