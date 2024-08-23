New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corpay were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

CPAY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.77. The stock had a trading volume of 124,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

