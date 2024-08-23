New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,941 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Humana worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,332. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.45.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

