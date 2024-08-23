New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,813 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $37,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE DHI traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.74. 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,516. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.