New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 50,108 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,620.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,313. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.