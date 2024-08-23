New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $286.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.